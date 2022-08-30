Karimnagar to be developed in all fronts: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

(BC welfare minister) BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar assured to develop Karimnagar district on all fronts. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has special affection for the district, was also extending wholehearted support by sanctioning adequate funds.

The minister laid the foundation for the central lighting system to be laid from Padmanagar to Odyaram with Rs 5.50 crore at Padmanagar here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed to lay central light system from NTR statue to Odyaram through Padmana by spending Rs 9 crore of Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) funds. For the purpose, 800 poles would be erected from the NTR statue-Padmanagar-Odyaram. First ever in the state, it was decided to fix yellow colored warm led lights instead of white led lights.

Stating that there were a lot of advantages with yellow colored warm led lights, he informed that it was possible to view the road clearly without any disturbance even if it was snow falling.

Minister informed to complete the central lighting system by Dasara festival. Since the road was leading to the famous Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, it was designed to arrange a damarukam (Drum) on each central lighting pole.

Informing that Karimnagar-Sircilla road was developed beautifully by spending Rs 100 crore, he said that saplings are being planted in three rows on eight sides of the road with Rs 60 lakh of SUDA funds. Besides Karimnagar town, surrounding areas were also being developed under the aegis of SUDA.

Informing that traffic islands in the town were already completed, he said a new island would be developed at Elgandal crossroads. Karimnagar town, which had been neglected for 70 years, was witnessing a tremendous development during the last few years.

People have elected the TRS government for the purpose of development. So, it was the government’s responsibility to fulfill the aspirations of the people. There was no meaning in reacting to the comments by opposition leaders, who were unnecessarily criticizing the ruling party.

They would give a befitting reply to opposition with development, he opined and assured to develop Manakondur tank with Rs 2 crore. Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, vice-chairman Seva Islawath, deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and others were present.