Minister Indrakaran Reddy hands over homes to Kolams in Nirmal

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy along with Khanapur MLA A Rekha Naik handed over homes at Adavi Sarangapur village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates a home built by ITDA-Utnoor at Adavi Sarangapur village in Khanapur mandal on Monday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy along with Khanapur MLA A Rekha Naik handed over homes, built by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor to 15 Kolams from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) at Adavi Sarangapur village in Khanapur mandal on Monday.

ITDA constructed the homes spending Rs 45 lakh. ITDA-Utnoor in-charge Project Officer K Varun Reddy was present.

Reddy then participated in installation of the presiding deity in the newly built Sri Hanuman temple at Kappanpalli village in Mamada mandal and performed special prayers.

He later inaugurated a general community hall constructed at a cost of Rs.10 lakh in the village. Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi was present.