Nirmal: Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates district-level CM Cup 2023 competitions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy along with Collector K Varun Reddy inaugurated the district-level Chief Minister Cup-2023 competitions being organised here on Monday.

The Minister said the competitions were being organised to bring out the sporting skills of rural youth. Playing in a sport would help develop discipline and perseverance among the sportsmen.

He stated that the competition, aimed at encouraging rural sportsmen and sports, would be conducted till May 31.

He told the sportsmen to place the district in the top position in the State-level competition. Kho-kho, kabaddi, athletics, volleyball and football competitions would be organized from May 15 to 18.

Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar, Additional Collector K Rambabu, DSP Jeevan Reddy, District Youth and Sports Services officer Kranthi Kumar and many others were present.

Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, Government Whip Nalla Bhagya Laxmi and Collector Badavath Santosh took part in the inaugural ceremony of CM Cup-2023 held in Kyathanpalli municipality.

MLA Jogu Ramanna and Collector PS Rahul Raj participated in the event organized in Adilabad.