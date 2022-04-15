Minister KT Rama Rao to visit Warangal on April 20

Warangal: IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao will visit Warangal on April 20. He will lay foundations for several development works under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits and also inaugurate the ‘smart roads’ constructed under the Smart City Mission, according to GWMC and KUDA officials.

To make arrangements for KT Rama Rao’s tour, Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav, GWMC commissioner and KUDA Vice-Chairperson Pravinya Reddy met at the KUDA office here on Thursday.

MLA Vinay Bhaskar said that KT Rama Rao would participate in the programmes in Warangal West constituency. The MA&UD Minister will likely address the public meeting at the LB College grounds in the evening, according to the TRS sources.

