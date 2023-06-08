Minister Niranjan Reddy launches fish food festival in Wanaparthy

Government is organising a three-day Fish Food Festival across all district headquarters from June 8 to 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and other officials at Fish Food Festival in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: To mark the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the government is organising a three-day Fish Food Festival across all district headquarters from June 8 to 10.

As part of it, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy launched a three-day fish food festival at Balakistaiaha grounds in the district on Thursday. The event showcases over 20 to 30 varieties of fish dishes.

Stalls of Vijaya Dairy products were also arranged at the festival.

The officials are also organising free training sessions for women from the fishing community. These sessions would focus on equipping them with the necessary skills to prepare various types of fish dishes.

By providing this training, the festival not only promotes culinary diversity but also supports the empowerment of women in the local fishing community.

District collector Tejas Nandlal and other officials were present on the occasion.