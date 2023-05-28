Telangana: Wanaparthy SP office all set for inauguration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Wanaparthy: Preparations are underway for the inauguration of the newly constructed three-storeyed building to house the Superintendent of Police (SP) office on a sprawling 29-acre campus, at a cost of Rs 29.90 crore.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy will inaugurate the office on May 30. Residential accommodations for senior police officials have also been provided on the campus.

The three floors of the office have 60 rooms, catering to the needs of various departments. These rooms include separate spaces for the Superintendent of Police and Additional SP, as well as dedicated rooms for OSDs, CCs, and Public Relations Officers.

Additionally, the building has a separate hall to receive complaints along with allocated rooms for superintendents overseeing specific sections of the administrative department, special record rooms, a mini-conference hall, the legal services department, and other pertinent departments.