Minister Ponnam makes surprise visit to Toopran Residential School

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar interacted with the students and staff to know their issues before having lunch with the students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 06:03 PM

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is having lunch with students of Residential School in Toopran of Medak district on Friday.

Medak: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has made a surprise visit to the Residential School located in Toopran on Friday.

He interacted with the students and staff to know their issues before having lunch with the students. After coming to know that there was some technical glitch in the water plant, Prabhakar has handed over Rs 50,000 cash to the school management to get it repaired.

He has said he found the same room used as a classroom and dormitory in the school. Saying that the students were lacking sufficient cots, the BC Welfare Minister has said that the school had 640 students.

He has said that the compound wall of the institute has collapsed. Prabhakar spoke to the Higher Education Secretary Burra Venkatesham and Medak Collector Rajarshi Shah and asked them to provide all the facilities in the residential school.