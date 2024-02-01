Telangana Government sanctions Rs 1,190 crore under SDF

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 08:56 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned Rs.1,190 crore under the Special Development Fund for Welfare and Development Activities Scheme for executing different works spending about Rs.10 crore in each Assembly constituency.

These works have to be approved by the district in-charge Ministers. Of the Rs.10 crore earmarked per each Assembly Constituency under the scheme, Rs.2 crore was towards education Infrastructure (Government or Local Body), Rs.1 crore for drinking water and Rs.50 lakh for maintenance of Collectorates or government offices.

As per the orders issued by the State government, all the District Collectors have been directed to obtain the approvals pertaining to each Assembly Constituency from the respective district in-charge Ministers. They have been instructed to issue orders and ground the works through the executing agency.

The Collectors have been specifically directed to ensure that the sanctioned works were not taken up previously under any other scheme and exclusively capital in nature.