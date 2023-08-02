Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy releases logo of Telangana Women’s University

With the establishment of the Women’s University, the dream of Telangana students has come true, said Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday released the logo of the Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (Women’s University).

She said with the establishment of the Women’s University, the dream of Telangana students has come true and added the enrolment of women in higher education has gone up in the State.

The Minister directed university officials to introduce new courses in tune with international standards and design syllabus taking present industry requirements into consideration. Officials were asked to improve teaching facilities and infrastructure required for students’ time-to-time.

Education department Secretary Vakati Karuna, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Telangana Women’s University in-charge Vice Chancellor Prof. M Vijjulatha among others participated in the logo launch.