Minister Srinivas Goud unveils logo of Mauritius Telugu Maha Sabha on completion of 75 years

The representatives of organisation urged the Minister to extend mutual support for Telangana origin people in Mauritius in cultural, tourism and education sectors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Source: Twitter/V Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud unveiled the logo of the Mauritius Telugu Maha Sabha on completion of 75 years in August 2022.

In a joint collaboration, the Mauritius Telugu Maha Sabha, Mauritius Telugu Basha Sangham and Mauritius Cultural Trust are organizing the Telangana Formation Day festivities in June 2023 on a grand note and invited the Tourism Minister to participate in the celebrations as the chief guest.

Also Read Time for Centre to show commitment to Telangana, says KTR

Representatives of the above organisations met the Minister here on Saturday. During the meeting, the representatives urged the Minister to extend mutual support for Telangana origin people in Mauritius in cultural, tourism and education sectors.

To this effect, the representatives appealed to the Minister to explore the possibilities for signing a pact between Telangana Government and Telangana people settled in Mauritius. Responding positively, the Minister said the issue would be discussed with the government.