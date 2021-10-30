Minister Srinivas Goud’s mother Shantha passes away

Hyderabad: V Shantha, mother of Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud passed away after she sufferred a cardiac arrest at the Minister’s residence in the Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad on Friday late night. She was 73.

Srinivas Goud returned to his residence at around 10 pm on Friday night, after attending the Southern States Tourism Ministers meeting held in Bengaluru. After speaking to him, Shantha decided to go to sleep, but when the nurse came to give her medicines, she collapsed. She was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The body was shifted to the Minister’s residence in Mahabubnagar on Saturday morning and later, the funeral was performed at their agricultural fields in Mahabubnagar. Srinivas Goud had lost his father Narayan Goud in February this year.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the death of Shantha and exteded his condolences to the family members of Minister Srinivas Goud. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Koppula Eeshwar, G Jagadish Reddy, several MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders from TRS and other political parties also extended their condolences.

