Ministers invite people to make ‘Koti Vrukshaarchana’ a success

Marking the birthday of Telangana Chief Minister KCR on February 17, the ministers requested people to make the event a success by planting saplings between 10 AM and 11 AM.

Hyderabad: Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and V Srinivas Goud on Saturday urged elected representatives and people to participate in the ‘Koti Vrukshaarchana’ (one crore saplings plantation drive) programme marking the birthday of TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on February 17. They requested people to make the event a success by planting saplings between 10 am and 11 am on February 17.

Unveiling the ‘Koti Vrukshaarchana’ programme poster at the Ministers’ Quarters here, Dayakar Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao has realised the dream of people of Telangana by achieving a separate Telangana State and was transforming it into a ‘Bangaru Telangana’. To realise the Chief Minister’s dream of a ‘Haritha (Green) Telangana’, the Minister urged people to plant saplings on a large scale.

“Under Haritha Haaram programme, the State government has facilitated plantation of about 230 crore saplings across the State since 2015. Thus, the green cover has increased by four per cent which is a testament of the programme’s success,” he said. The Minister requested people to plant a sapling under the ‘Koti Vruksharchana’ programme and express their love for the Chief Minister.

He called on all the sarpanches, deputy sarpanches, ward members, MPTCs, ZPTCs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons and other representatives of local bodies, non-governmental organisations and people to participate voluntarily in the programme. TRS senior leader K Rajaiah Yadav, Green India Challenge representatives Raghav and Kishore were present.

