Ministers KTR, Harish Rao condole demise of Swaminathan

KT Rama Rao remembered Swaminathan's pioneering work that revolutionised agriculture in India, earning him global recognition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and others paid their respects to legendary agronomist Dr MS Swaminathan following his demise on Thursday. He was aged 98.

In a statement, Rama Rao remembered Swaminathan’s pioneering work that revolutionised agriculture in India, earning him global recognition. He lauded the contribution of the legendary agronomist who is hailed as the “Father of India’s Green Revoultion” towards achieving food security and introducing modern agricultural practices to farmers in India.

The Minister emphasised the significance of Swaminathan’s research and recommendations, which played a pivotal role in strengthening the agricultural sector in the country. He said his initiatives have not only benefited farmers, but also ensured food security.

“MS Swaminathan appreciated the progress achieved by Telangana in the agriculture sector and others within a shortspan,” he recalled. He extended his deep condolences to Swaminathan’s family and underscored the agronomist’s contributions to not only India, but also to the world.

Minister Harish Rao took to X (Twitter) to pay his respects to the visionary agronomist, noting his pivotal role in making India self-sufficient in food production. He highlighted that Swaminathan’s Green Revolution was instrumental in elevating Indian agriculture to meet global food demands. His passing is a profound loss to both the research and agricultural sectors.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and others also mourned the demise of Swaminathan and extended their condolences to his family.