Ministry official, among 5 booked for cheating by CBI

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: The city unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against five persons including the Relationship Manager of Ministry of Finance (Banking) Abdul Rawoof Pasha for allegedly causing wrongful loss to the State Bank of India (SBI) to the extent of Rs 4.83 crore.

The case was registered under Sections 471(Using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 420 (Cheating) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act based on a complaint lodged by the SBI Assistant General Manager B Bhanu Prakash.

In the complaint, Prakash alleged that one Paruchuri Kumar, a resident of Narayanguda was holding two identities – one as Paruchuri Kumar, son of P Raju as per Aadhaar card and the other as Kanuganti Suresh Kumar, son of Kanuganti Rajendra Kumar as per the ID card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In an alleged conspiracy with his wife P Pallavi and others, Paruchuri Kumar submitted forged documents to the bank’s Parishram Bhavan branch in Hyderabad and availed Asset Backed Loan (ABL) of Rs 5.10 crore and allegedly cheated to the extent of Rs 4.83 crore.

It was alleged that the then Chief Manager late A Prem Kumar, Pasha, who was posted at the Parishram Bhavan branch, bank’s panel advocates, valuers and other unknown persons allegedly colluded with Paruchuri Kumar and cheated the bank.

