Minor boy killed, another critical in road mishap in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A minor boy was killed and another suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding skidded and they came under a moving truck near the Medchal ITI on Monday. The victims were identified as D Narasimha (14), and his cousin K Babu (15), both residents of Athvelly village in Medchal.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 10 am when the two were proceeding on a bike driven by Narasimha from Athvelly towards Medchal. When they reached a U-turn near the ITI, Narasimha, who was driving rashly and not wearing a helmet, tried to overtake a truck. Police said he is believed to have applied the front brake suddenly, following which the bike skidded and both the youngsters fell off the bike. Narasimha came under the front tyre of the truck and was killed on the spot, while Babu suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. The Medchal police booked a case and are investigating.

