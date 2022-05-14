Minor girl found hanging on apartment terrace in Miyapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:44 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Hyderabad: A minor girl died under suspicious conditions at Gokul Plots in Miyapur on Friday night.

The 12-year-old victim, a native of Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh was staying with her parents on the ground floor of a multi-storied apartment, where her father worked as a watchman.

Police said on Friday night the victim went to the terrace of the building but did not return. Her family members, who grew suspicious, went up to check and found her hanging from an iron ladder attached to the overhead water tank with a dupatta. She was still breathing, but in an unconscious condition and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died later.

The family members have raised suspicion on her death. Based on a complaint, the Miyapur police booked a case and took up investigation.

Officials said the case would be probed in all possible angles, including murder.