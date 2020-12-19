Minor girl goes missing in Khammam

V Rajeswari has been missing since Thursday and her parents lodged a missing complaint with the local police on Saturday

By | Published: 6:10 pm

Khammam: A minor girl has reportedly gone missing since Thursday at Remidicherla village of Yerrupalem mandal in the district.

V Rajeswari has been missing since Thursday and her parents lodged a missing complaint with the local police on Saturday.

The parents of the the girl suspected the role of a villager G Narasimha Rao who was accused of conducting black magic rituals for the past three weeks at his house in search of hidden treasure.

