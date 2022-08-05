| Miraculous Escape For Bridegroom And Family As Car Goes Up In Flames In Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:51 AM, Fri - 5 August 22

A car in which a bridegroom, his three family members and a friend travelling goes up in flames at Andugulapet village in Mandamarri mandal.

Mancherial: A bridegroom, his friend and family members had a miraculous escape as a car in which they were travelling went up in flames at Andugulapet village in Mandamarri mandal on Thursday night.

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Chandrakumar said that bridegroom Jadi Rajesh hailing from Kaghaznagar town in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was travelling by the car to tie the knot with Mandal Kumsum in Hyderabad on Friday.

They stopped the car and got down from it when Rajesh noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle upon reaching a road-over-bridge near Andugulapet.

Police said that the alertness of Rajesh helped the five to save their lives as the car went up in flames within no time soon after they alighted from the vehicle. Family members of Rajesh and bride heaved a sigh of relief with the five escaping unhurt in the accident. Articles belonging to the marriage were gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

