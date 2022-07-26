Miscreant snatches Rs 2 lakh from bus passenger in Medak district

Medak: Some unidentified miscreants have stolen Rs 2 lakh in cash from a passenger’s bag at High Tech Dhaba near Toopran Town on Tuesday.

The victim Sridhar had boarded a Bangalore-bound bus at Armoor in the Nizamabad district. When the bus stopped for a break at a dhaba, all the passengers got off the bus and had a tea.

The miscreant, who was closely tracking Sridhar’s movement, had stole Rs 2 lakh in cash from his bag. Though Sridhar tried to catch hold of the accused, he pushed Sridhar aside and jumped into a car that is being driven by one of his accomplices.

Following the information, DSP Toopran Yadagiri Reddy, Inspector Sridhar, and SI Suresh Kumar along with their team visited the crime scene. The police suspected that the accused were tracking the bus from Armoor. The investigation is on.