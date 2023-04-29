‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ teaser to be released today

Anushka and Naveen announced the news on their social media handles. The teaser will be launched at the event held at the Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology at Ghatkesar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Image: Instagram

Hyderabad: The makers of Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s film ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ have dropped a new poster from the film on Friday. Along with the uber cool poster, they have also announced that the teaser of the film would be released at 6 pm on Saturday.

Sharing the new poster, Anushka and Naveen announced the news on their social media handles. “The teaser of #MissShettyMrPolishetty is about to be served hot at 6 PM…Stay tuned! (sic),” Anushka wrote.

The poster shows a collage of two individuals, leading lives in different worlds. While Anushka is shown living in London, Naveen seems to be a stand-up comedian as his background setting reads “The Biggest Stand-up Show”.

The teaser will be launched at the event held at the Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology at Ghatkesar. Both Anushka and Naveen along with the film team are likely to grace the event.

Produced under the banner UV Creations, this is Anushka’s 48th film while it’s the third film as the lead for Naveen. Directed by Mahesh Babu P of ‘Ra Ra… Krishnayya’ fame, the film has music composed by Radhan. Nirav Shah has been roped in to crank the camera while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao will be in charge of editing. Rajivan Nambiar is the production designer.