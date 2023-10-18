Prabhas getting married soon? Actor’s aunt spills beans

Actor Prabhas' aunt Shayamala Devi has revealed that he would "definitely get married, soon"

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Prabhas

Hyderabad: Pan Indian star Prabhas, who is known for his roles in some of India’s biggest movies, is also frequently in news for his personal life. The actor who is often linked with his co-stars Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon, will get married “soon” according to his aunt Shyamala Devi.

According to reports in some sections of media, Shayamala Devi has revealed that Prabhas will “definitely get married.”

“We have blessings of Durgamma. The almighty will take good care of all of us. Prabhas’ marriage will definitely happen, and it will happen soon,” the actor’s aunt said, sending his fans into a frenzy.

The star, ahead of his film Adipurush’s release had revealed his wedding plans by saying “I shall get married in Tirupathi,” although he did not mention when he would be getting married or with whom.

On the work front, Prabhas is getting ready for Salaar, which will be hitting the screens on December 22.