Missiles no rocket science for Warangal whiz-kid

Warangal Urban: He is just 13 but engage him in a conversation and it will invariably veer around to topics like missiles, rockets and nanotechnology. And he has already rubbed shoulders with the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai!

Meet Thotapally Siva Kumar, a wunderkind from Warangal, who is making waves in the scientific community with his unusual talent and innovative bent of mind.

This 9th standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Warangal, is working on models based on rocket and nanotechnology and has shared his work with scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Son of Padma, an advocate, and Sai Prasanna Kumar, a software techie, Siva Kumar is the latest and youngest icon for thousands of students in the State. He has already bagged over 300 medals and certificates for excellence in academics besides winning laurels from scientists for his innovative thinking and models.

The list of achievements includes certifications from UNO, UNITAR, Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, UNDP, UNO environment, UNREDD programme, UNREDD Plus Academy, and certification from O Page, Google and Microsoft.

His uncle, noted allergist Dr Vyakaranam Nageshwar, told ‘Telangana Today’ that Siva Kumar, who also has certification from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), became the youngest participant at the National Young Scientists Conference in November last as part of the India International Science Festival, where he had the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

Inspired by nanotechnology, Siva Kumar began research on 3D missile, and he sent his concept to the DRDO which approved it. Besides, ISRO scientists were amazed by Siva Kumar’s proposal to make faster and longer-range missiles with lower fuel consumption. The child prodigy was lauded by the ISRO Director himself.

Siva Kumar also had some suggestions to check evaporation of water, mainly in desert areas and shared the essence of his research with Sundar Pichai during an interaction arranged by BYJUs Learning App for bright and creative students. “Subsequently, Sundar Pichai sent a link to him personally and interacted with him on different issues. According to Dr Vyakaranam, the Google CEO even suggested that Siva Kumar come to the US to study there. “But we thought Siva Kumar should complete his basic education here,” he said.

A chess enthusiast, Siva Kumar, who has already been acknowledged as a world-class player, won praise from Magnus Carlsen, Super Grand Master and current world champion. He is a member of the World Chess Association and has several State and national-level certificates for his excellence in the game of 64 squares.

A natural leader, Siva Kumar has a simple and logical reply to a question on how he juggles between studies, research and sports. “Passion drives me and divinity helps me succeed,” he said.

“My humble appeal to the State government and the Central government is to set up Youth Innovation Council to provide a platform for children and youth like me to bring out the latent talent in us,” he says sagely.

