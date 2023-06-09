Missing case of Apsara turned out to be a murder

Hyderabad: The missing case of Apsara (30), reported early this week at Shamshabad turned out to be a murder, with her paramour allegedly killing her and disposing her body in a manhole. An extramarital affair led to the murder, police said.

The suspect Venkata Surya Sai Krishna, who works as a priest at a temple in Saroornagar is married with a child. However, he was continuing an extramarital affair with Apsara. Eventually, Apsara reportedly started pressurising Sai Krishna to marry her.

Police sources said on June 4, Apsara, a resident of Venkateshwara Colony was brought to Narkuda village on the outskirts of Shamshabad rural on the pretext of visiting Goshala at Sultanpally by Sai Krishna and allegedly killed by attacking her on the head with a boulder.

He then, stuffed the body in a bag and dumped it in a manhole near the MRO office Saroornagar.

Later on he came to RGIA Police, he lodged a complaint on June 5, stating that Apsara, his niece whom he had dropped at the Shamshabad bus stand went missing on June 3.

A missing case was booked and the CCTV footage and Call Data Record was examined and Sai Krishna was detained on suspicion.

“On suspicion, when he was interrogated and he confessed to have killed her as she was harassing him to marry her,” police said

As he was already married and unable to take more pressure from her, he sedated her and attacked her on the head with a boulder killing her.

He dumped the body in the manhole and buried it with a concrete mixture.

The missing case has been altered to that of murder, after recovering the body and being investigated.