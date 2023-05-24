Hyderabad: Customs officials at RGI Airport catch passenger smuggling gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:43 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the RGI Airport Shamshabad caught a passenger who was allegedly smuggling gold and seized gold worth Rs. 1.81 crores on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived from Dubai and on checking the person and baggage, an emergency light was found. “On opening and thorough checking of the emergency light, gold in the shape of battery having weight of 2915 grams was found to be concealed in the battery portion of the emergency light.

The gold was wrapped in a black cover and fixed in the place of battery in the emergency light,” customs officials said.

The gold recovered valued at Rs 1,81,60,450 and has been seized by the customs officials.

The passenger has been arrested under the Indian Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.