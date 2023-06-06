Missing man found dead near railway tracks in Sangareddy

Relatives have alleged that the man took the extreme step unable to bear the harassment from the private firm management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Relatives have alleged that the man took the extreme step unable to bear the harassment from the private firm management

Sangareddy: An employee of a private company, who went missing on June 1, was found dead near the Nagulapally railway track in Ramachandrapuram mandal on Tuesday.

The police said he was suspected to have died by suicide by coming under the wheels of a train. Doma Sathish (30), who was working with a private firm in Pashamylaram industrial area, was reported missing by his family on June 1, following which the BDL Bhanur Police registered a missing case.

Relatives have alleged that Sathish took the extreme step unable to bear the harassment from the private firm management. They protested with the body in front of the firm. Police are trying to convince the family members to withdraw their protest.