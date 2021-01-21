MLA Durgam Chinnaiah consoles victims of road accident in Mancherial

The legislator said he will strive to help the family members of Perumaiah

Mancherial: Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah assured all support to the family members of victims of a road accident that occurred at Anandapur crossroads in Kannepelli on Wednesday night. He consoled the kin of the victims and offered financial aid of Rs 30,000 to them as immediate relief at Mokkampalli village in Kannepalli mandal on Thursday.

On coming to know about the tragic incident, Chinnaiah, who was in Hyderabad, rushed to Mukkampalli and visited the bereaved kin of Bairi Perumaiah (65), a farmer, his wife Kalavathi (55) and his sister Bairi Mallakka (50), who were killed on the spot when a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler.

The legislator said he will strive to help the family members of Perumaiah. He instructed police to take stringent action against those who violate traffic rules. He said that steps would be taken to reduce road mishaps in Bellampalli Assembly constituency. Speed breakers can be key to bringing down the number of accidents, he said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Perumaiah, Kalavathi and Mallakka were held a Mokkampalli. Residents of the village and relatives bid a tearful adieu to the farmer. The three were returning from Kannepalli mandal centre at the time of the mishap. While Perumaiah is survived by three sons and a daughter, Mallakka has two sons.

Based on a complaint filed by Bairi Srisailam, Perumaiah’s son, a case was registered against More Sayesh, driver of the truck under Section 304 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations have been taken up. It is learned that the driver has already been detained.

