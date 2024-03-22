MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy demands govt to release compensation for crop loss

He also demanded that the government implement its electoral promise of crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to paddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 06:35 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Rythu Bandhu Samithi former chairman and BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy demanded the State government to immediately initiate measures to compensate for crop loss suffered by farmers due to recent unseasonal rain and hailstorm.

He also demanded that the government implement its electoral promise of crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to paddy.

Also Read Vaddiraju calls on BRS cadres to work collectively for party’s victory in Kothagudem

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rajeshwar Reddy stated that crops in about two lakh acres got damaged due to unseasonal rains across the State especially in north Telangana.

He said rather than coming to the rescue of the farmers who are in distress, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is trying to blame the previous BRS regime accusing it of not compensating for crop losses. He said about Rs 7,500 crore released by the previous BRS government before the elections, are yet to be disbursed by the new Congress government.

Further, the BRS legislator warned that the party leaders defecting to the ruling Congress and the BJP for political gains, will not be spared.

Unable to find suitable candidates to contest in the Lok Sabha polls, he said both the national parties were targeting the BRS leaders by either threatening or luring the latter to join them. He lashed out at Congress and BJP for poaching the BRS leaders as they do not have competent leaders to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

“Some cowardly and corrupt leaders are switching loyalties, ignoring the voters who supported them. The BRS will not spare them. We will expose the corruption of such leaders,” he said.