Vaddiraju calls on BRS cadres to work collectively for party’s victory in Kothagudem

He held a meeting with the sitting MLA and BRS candidate for Kothagudem Assembly seat Vanama Venkateswara Rao at the latter’s residence at Paloncha in the district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:06 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra held a meeting with MLA V Venkateswara Rao in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: MP, BRS Kothagudem constituency in-charge Vaddiraju Ravichandra called on the party cadres to make collective efforts for the party’s victory in upcoming Assembly elections.

He held a meeting with the sitting MLA and BRS candidate for Kothagudem Assembly seat Vanama Venkateswara Rao at the latter’s residence at Paloncha in the district on Monday. He reviewed the preparations for upcoming elections and campaign plan along with MLA.

ZP vice chairman K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Kothagudem constituency president K Nageswara Rao, BRS senior leaders MA Razak and Togaru Rajasekhar and others took part in the meeting.

They discussed in detail about the campaign strategies to be adopted for the upcoming elections and how to reach out to the voters. It was decided to carry out a door to door campaign to meet every voter and to explain about the welfare and development initiatives of the BRS government.

Wide publicity campaign about the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented successfully by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao across the State has to be conducted at the grassroots level, Ravichandra told the leaders.

As the schedule of the Assembly elections would be released in four to five days, it was decided to intensify the campaign by involving all the cadres, leaders and sympathisers of the party.