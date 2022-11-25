MLA Poaching case: SIT questions Pratap, Nanda Kumar’s wife

The Special Investigation Team probing the MLA poaching case on Friday questioned city-based lawyer Pratap Pogulakonda.

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team probing the MLA poaching case on Friday questioned city-based lawyer Pratap Pogulakonda. Chitra Lekha, the wife of Nanda Kumar, who was arrested earlier, also appeared before the SIT on Friday.

Meanwhile, Srinivas, a lawyer from Karimnagar who was questioned for three consecutive days by the SIT officials in connection with the case, did not turn up and sought permission as he had to reportedly undergo a surgery.

The other two were grilled separately from 11am, reportedly on their links with the three suspects in the case – Ramchandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swami. The questioning was being conducted at the Integrated Command Control Centre.

Sources said their statements were recorded apart from verifying their call data records and bank statements to assert financial transactions with the suspects.

It is learnt that while Pratap was questioned by SIT officials on his relationship with the suspects, Chitra Lekha was questioned particularly on financial matters between Nanda Kumar, the other two suspects and some other private persons. The SIT questioned them up to 5.30 pm.