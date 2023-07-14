MLA Seethakka’s parents among podu land patta beneficiaries in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Mulugu: Among the 1.5 lakh farmers who are beneficiaries of the State government’s podu land patta distribution programme are the parents of local Congress MLA Dhansari Anasuya alias Seethakka.

After 50 long years of cultivating their land without proper ownership documentation, Seethakka’s parents finally received the much-awaited patta (land ownership title) for 1.17 acres of land from the Telangana government on Thursday. The issuance of this land ownership document has not only brought a sense of security and stability to her parents but has also validated their decades of hard work and dedication to their land. They are the residents of Jaggannapet village of Mulugu mandal.

Previously, despite their efforts in nurturing and cultivating the land, the MLA’s parents, who belong to the Koya community, had been unable to obtain the necessary documentation. This lack of official recognition left them vulnerable and uncertain about their future. However, thanks to the welfare initiatives introduced by the BRS government, their long-standing predicament has been resolved, offering a ray of hope and contentment.

Expressing their gratitude, Seethakka’s parents were full of joy and appreciation for the State government’s efforts in ensuring that deserving individuals receive the benefits they are entitled to.

The BRS government’s commitment to impartially serving the people of Telangana, regardless of political affiliations, serves as a testament to its dedication to the welfare of every citizen.

“We are overwhelmed with joy as we have at last got the ownership of the land cultivated by us. In the past, we used to be afraid of forest staff and other government officials about the land. But now there is no such fear. We love our land more than our children,” they said, adding that other villagers Doma Muthaiah, Ilu Muthaiah, Saramma and Azmeera Sardar had also got the pattas for podu land.