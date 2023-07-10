Revanth Reddy ruffles Congress feathers with CM Seethakka remark

Revanth Reddy’s remark that Mulugu MLA Seethakka could become Chief Minister has added more fuel to fire of growing disturbances among leaders within Congress

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A Revanth Reddy’s remark that Mulugu MLA Seethakka could become the Chief Minister has added more fuel to the fire of growing disturbances among leaders within the Congress.

The TPCC president, who is in the United States to participate in the 23rd TANA Conference, made the remark during an interaction with NRI community members from Telangana on Monday. Replying to a query from the NRIs on whether Dalits or tribals could become the Chief Minister if the Congress came to power or at least a Deputy Chief Minister, the TPCC president first said that it was not a culture in the Congress party to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate before the elections.

“The suggestions made by NRIs will be discussed within the party platform. If need be, not just a Deputy Chief Minister, Seethakka will become Chief Minister, when the right occasion arrives,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the Congress had made a Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the AICC Chief. The Congress party was working with a clear policy for the welfare of SC, ST, OBC and minorities, he said, adding that however, before elections, there could not be any announcements on positions for leaders.

“It is a Congress party policy,” he said.

The TPCC president also said the Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh and construction of Amaravati were top priorities for the Congress. Both these projects would be taken up and completed by the Congress, he said. Interestingly, he also invited Telangana NRIs to return to the State and assured them plum posts soon after Congress comes to power.

On the other hand, his remarks about the Chief Ministerial candidate are learned to have triggered heated arguments among the State Congress leaders. Already, supporters of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who recently completed his 100-day People’s March, are upset, since they had been projecting him as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate.

Though Vikramarka personally did not give any hints of his ambitions, there were advertorials and marketing initiatives, hinting at paid articles, that were published in leading national publications like ‘The Week’ and ‘Outlook’ which projected Vikramarka as the ‘ideal Chief Ministerial candidate’ in Telangana. With Revanth Reddy’s remark now projecting Seethakka against Vikramarka, Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally appears to be in for more heated discussions.