MLA Vinay Bhaskar launches IRCS mobile testing lab in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

MLA Vinay Bhaskar flagging off the mobile testing lab at IRCS office in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated a mobile testing lab along with District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu here on Saturday. The vehicle equipped with the testing machines and other tools can test the blood samples including the Covid-19 tests. The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), New Delhi, has allotted this vehicle exclusively for the IRCS, Hanamkonda in Telangana State. The worth of this A/C mobile lab is around Rs 50 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vinay Bhaskar has said that the mobile testing lab would be useful to conduct tests during the outbreak of the seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria and other vector borne disease during the rainy season in the slum areas in the city. He said that they would soon prepare the schedule for conducting the tests in the West constituency, and appealed to the poor to utilise this free service. He also appreciated the managing committee of the IRCS, Hanamkonda, for their successful efforts to help the needy by arranging the blood and also providing nursing and tailoring to the women.

The IRCS, Hanamkonda, also received Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance worth Rs 35 Lakhs from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under Corporate Social Responsibility recently. IRCS, Hanmakonda chapter, managing committee chairman Dr Pesaru Vijaychander Reddy, State Managing Committee member EV Srinivas Rao, members Potlapally Srinivas Rao, B Papi Reddy, Chennamaneni Jayasri, IRCS Patron member Ponnala Rammohan and others were present during the launch of the vehicle.