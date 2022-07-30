MLAs Balineni Srinivas, Kodali Nani deny involvement with Nepal Casino

By ANI Published: Published Date - 02:09 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): Former YSRCP Minsters have denied the allegations of participating in Nepal Casino that was allegedly conducted by the dealer Chikoti Praveen.

While YSRCP former minster and MLA Balineni Srinivas said that he sometimes went to the casino and played poker, he added that he has nothing to do with Chikoti Praveen or Hawala.

Former YSRCP Minster and MLA Kodali Nani said, “If they have any evidence, let them give that to ED and ask them to arrest me. If they don’t have any evidence people will not believe them.” Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) clampdown on Nepal casino dealer, an allegation that Chikoti Praveen has conducted a casino in a YSRCP Minsters function hall in Gudiwada of Andhra Pradesh during the Sankranthi Festival has come to the forefront.

Several YSRCP politicians are facing allegations that they participated in the casino.

Earlier on Thursday, separate notices were issued by ED to Praveen and Madhava Reddy, summoning them to appear before it on Monday and explain the allegations.

The ED notice came hours after ED officials concluded their raids after almost 18 hours at Praveen’s residence. Sources said that some key documents were seized.

Earlier on Thursday, ED conducted raids at more than two different places in Hyderabad.

According to sources Chikoti Praveen’s residence in IS Sadan of Hyderabad, and Madhav Reddy residence in Boinpally were raided. ED noticed that Chikoti Praveen along with others was facing allegations of organizing a casino for VIPs in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

According to sources, Praveen, with the help of Madhav Reddy, organizes high-stakes gambling at casinos in Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and Goa, all places where gambling is legal. According to the sources, at least a dozen MLAs are involved in the casino, and names of some celebrities have also emerged.