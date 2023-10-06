Kodali Nani flays Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he alleged that Chandrababu had looted public money while in power but his lawyers insist that his arrest was illegal under Section 17-A.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he alleged that Chandrababu had looted public money while in power but his lawyers insist that his arrest was illegal under Section 17-A.

Vijayawada: While the Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wass notorious for cheating, film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan was a flirt, former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Kodali Nani has remarked.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he alleged that Chandrababu had looted public money while in power but his lawyers insist that his arrest was illegal under Section 17-A. It was strange that they were sticking to a technical point and never denied corruption charges against Chandrababu, he observed.

Kodali Nani also noted that Pawan Kalyan himself was unsure which party he would stay with or leave. “He says he will go with the TDP and his ally BJP says there is no question of joining hands with the TDP.

In that case, is Pawan Kalyan still with the NDA or not? The YSRCP won 151 seats while most of the contests of Pawan Kalyan’s party lost deposits in the last elections,” he pointed out.