MLAs Poaching case: SIT collects voice samples of suspects

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:29 AM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials questioned the three suspects in the MLA poaching case for the second consecutive day on Friday. The SIT team has collected the voice samples of the suspects and is likely to seek court’s permission to allow police custody of the suspects.

The SIT officials on Friday took custody of three suspects, Ramachandra Bharti, Simhayaji and Nanda Kumar, from the Central Prison in Chanchalguda and took them to Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) at Nampally for collecting voice samples.

At least six variations of the voice modulations were collected from each of them. Officials will compare them with the audio and video voice recorded during the conversation with the MLAs. The FSL report, which is expected to be out in three months, will be crucial in the case.

After the collection of voice sample, the three suspects were later shifted to Rajendranagar ACP office. The officials who took the suspects into their custody on Thursday morning are learnt to have posed about 42 questions to the suspects, with the permission of the ACB special court.

The SIT, headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, has expedited the investigation of MLAs poaching case and is probing the case in depth.

Sources said these questions were asked separately in the morning and together in the afternoon. Each of them spoke differently for at least 17 questions in them. The police team had sought more clarity from the suspects on Friday.

After completion of custody, they were produced before the magistrate and shifted to Chanchalguda prison, where they are in judicial remand. The SIT is expected to seek the court’s permission to grant more days for them to question.