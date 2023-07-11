Three more persons held in TSPSC exam paper leak case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case has arrested three more suspects in connection with the case on Tuesday.

Based on the information provided by Ramesh, a suspect who was recently arrested, the SIT made the fresh arrests in the case. With this, the number of arrests has risen to 77. On Monday alone, 19 persons were arrested in connection with the case. The SIT officials said the number of the arrests could reach 100.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing money laundering charges in the case. It has already questioned Praveen Kumar and Rajashekar Reddy.