MLAs poaching case: Telangana SIT raids in different States

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:12 AM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the government to probe the MLAs poaching case, has expanded its probe by carrying out a series of raids in different States in the country.

In the last two days, the SIT teams raided the offices and residences of a few MLAs and a Minister, in Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, sources said. The raids were conducted at ten places across the country including Hyderabad.

“The raids were conducted based on the information obtained during the custody of the three persons who were arrested in connection with the MLAs Poaching case,” an official, who is part of the Special Investigation Team, said.

In Kerala, the police questioned a doctor-cum-Swamy Jaggu who is close to Ramachandra Bharati, one of three alleged BJP agents who were arrested.

Officials of the SIT split into different teams and headed to different cities to conduct the raids. The police also reportedly seized a few documents during the raids.

The Telangana government formed the Special Investigation Team to probe the MLA poaching case and Hyderabad CP, CV Anand is heading the team comprising of officials drawn from various ranks.

The police had arrested three alleged BJP agents Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, a priest from Faridabad in Haryana; Simhayaji, pontiff of Srimanatha Raja Peetham in Tirupati; and Nand Kumar, owner of two restaurants restaurant at Deccan Kitchen in Hyderabad for allegedly trying to lure the TRS MLAs in BJP party fold.