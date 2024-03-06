Hyderabad: CV Anand presents medals to ACB personnel

Hyderabad: Anti Corruption Bureau Director General, CV Anand presented the Seva, Uttama Seva and Utkrisht seva medals to the ACB personnel for their exemplary work on Wednesday.

The rewards were given to DSPs, Inspectors and other officials for doing outstanding work in laying traps against corrupt officers in the last three months.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand asked the personnel to respond to the complaints received, work out the case systematically and patiently, and ensure success of the operation. He asked the officers to take extreme precautions to maintain secrecy and follow all the procedures as per law while writing case diaries and making seizures.

During a meeting held earlier in the day, he also reviewed the cases which were under investigation, and in which prosecution orders, draft final reports and FSL reports and trials are pending.