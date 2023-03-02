MLC K Kavitha says she is ready to cooperate with investigative agencies in excise policy case

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha reiterated that she had done nothing wrong and would co-operate with Central agencies in the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case. She rubbished allegations by BJP leaders who claimed she would be arrested soon.

“You have many allegations against me. Keep making them. I will cooperate as I haven’t done anything wrong,” she told mediapersons here on Thursday. Responding to comments made by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, she said leaders like him idolised Bulldozer Raj and Double-engine Sarkar that was actually a failed engine. “No one, and certainly not I, takes him seriously,” she said.

Lashing out at the BJP, Kavitha said whenever the BJP was reminded of its failures, Central agencies were activated against that voice. “But why are the BJP government and institutions silent on Adani issue despite several reports? Were LPG rates increased to divert attention from Adani issue? Curbing information flow, freedom, and freedom of expression is the sad reality of India under the BJP today,’ she said.

The BRS MLC also slammed the union government on the erosion of the Adani Group shares and questioned the silence of Central agencies and institutions in this regard. “What I want to ask is why are investigation agencies not taking action in the Adani issue? Why is no suo moto action being taken? Why don’t the BJP leaders speak about it? LIC loses Rs 50,000 crore in a day and the common masses who have invested in LIC are losing money. What are the probe agencies doing? What is the CAG, CBI, ED doing?,” she demanded to know.

Kavitha also welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on selection of the Election Commissioner and said finally, the Election Commission had been freed from the clutches of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.