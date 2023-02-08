Kavitha terms PM Modi’s speech disappointing, rhetorical

BRS MLC K Kavitha said PM Modi's reply had no mention of the Adani group and the alleged loss of money belonging to middle class people and general public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

BRS MLC K Kavitha speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Parliament ‘disappointing’ and ‘rhetorical’, BRS MLC K Kavitha said the reply had no mention of the Adani group and the alleged loss of money belonging to middle class people and general public. She found the speech to be repetitive and stated that heckling the Opposition would not redeem the Prime Minister from his responsibilities.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Kavitha said the BJP government at the Centre emulates the flagship schemes of Telangana, but does not do justice. She cited that Modi copied Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s Rythu Bandhu scheme to implement PM Kisan Yojana, but shared beneficiary numbers which were far from fact. “The country is watching and your white lies will find a reflection in the next election. The Prime Minister is setting a wrong precedence in democracy by speaking white lies in the Parliament,” she said.

The legislator said Modi might not be willing to answer to the Opposition, but he was accountable to 140 crore Indians.

Further, Kavitha said Gautam Adani became the second richest person in the world with the support of the Modi government. She stated that as many significant projects and sectors of national concern were awarded to Adani, any failure will affect the country. “The BRS party is seeking an inquiry by Joint Parliamentary Committee or a sitting Supreme Court judge on the Adani group issue, if the Prime Minister is clear and not corrupt as he claims,” she said.