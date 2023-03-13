MLC K Kavitha’s birthday celebrated across erstwhile Adilabad

Published Date - 07:22 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes part in birthday of MLC Kavita celebrated in Nirmal on Monday.

Nirmal: Distribution of fruits and feeding of the poor marked the birthday celebrations of MLC K Kavitha across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy cut a cake as part of the celebrations held in Nirmal town. while MLA Jogu Ramanna distributed fruits to patients of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad district centre.

BRS cadre fed the poor in government-run hospitals in different parts of Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Members of Telangana Jagruthi and trade unions also distributed fruits to inmates of government hostels.