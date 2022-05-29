MLC Kavitha to attend labourers’ meeting in Kazipet on May 31

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

File Photo

Hanamkonda: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will attend a massive meeting of the labourers to be held on May 31 at the St Gabriel School ground at Kazipet here. The meeting will be held culminating the month-long celebrations of the labourers organised by the TRS, said Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media persons, Vinay Bhaskar accused the Centre of exerting pressure on the railway authorities for not giving permission to the meeting at the Kazipet railway stadium as the Centre was scared of the meeting aimed at fighting against the anti-labour laws and policies adopted by the BJP led Central government. “We have been championing the rights of the workers, mainly those who are in the unorganised sector. And our fight against the BJP led Central government will not stop. We will continue with our campaign aimed at making the labourers aware of their rights and schemes available for them,” he said.

The MLA also said that the TRS government under the pro-labourers Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking several steps for their welfare. “We are helping the labourers to get good education for their wards in the residential schools,” he said.

Accusing the Centre of passing anti-labourers laws, the TRS leader said that the BJP government would soon apologise to the labourers like it did with the farmers. Vinay Bhaskar urged the labourers to attend the meeting in large numbers. KUDA chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav, District Library Association Chairman Md Aziz Khan, Trade union leader of KU Pulla Srinivas and others were present at the media conference.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .