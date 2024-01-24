MLC Kavitha to join “Pidit Adhikar Yatra” in Madhya Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 07:55 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha will visit Madhya Pradesh on January 28 as the chief guest at a rally being organised by the Madhya Pradesh OBC Rights Front.

Front organizer and prominent BC leader Damodar Singh Yadav will launch the “Pidit Adhikar Yatra” at Datia town in the State on the day. Kavitha will address the public rally in support of Damodar Singh Yadav who is fighting for OBC rights and demands for many years in the state.