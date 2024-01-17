After Telangana Governor’s, Kavitha’s ‘X’ account compromised

It is learnt the Personal Assistant of the MLC will be lodging a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police station shortly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 07:06 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Wednesday said that her “X’ account “experienced a brief unauthorized access”, on the day Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s account was compromised.

Taking to “X” (formerly twitter), Kavitha stated that “My social media account experienced a brief unauthorized access. The suspicious activities and contents during this time do not reflect our values. Security measures have been reinforced, and we will observe a downtime to ensure security and we appreciate your understanding as my office addresses this issue promptly. We will be officially lodging a complaint with the Cyber Police in this regard. (sic).”

