MLR Institutions, Virtusa, and Google forge partnership to empower young talent and drive innovation in Hyderabad

Google representatives, including Gabe Garcia, Ellie Delich (EngX Program Manager), and Laurin Smith (Search Testing Program Manager), engaged with trainers, HODs, and the management, discussing the process and future collaborations.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 25 January 2024, 03:36 PM

Hyderabad: MLR Institutions, Hyderabad, the Virtusa Center of Excellence (CoE) and Google have joined hands to reinforce their commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering innovation.

Meka Venkata Chalapathy, Senior Director & Head of Talent Management at Virtusa, expressed his appreciation for the outstanding performance of MLR students in Virtusa and the highest placement selections across India last year. Geetanjali Soni, Campus Relationship Lead at Virtusa, and Gabe Garcia, Engineering Program Manager at Google, shared their insights into the collaborative efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Malkajgiri MLA & Secretary, MLRIT, Marri Raja Shekar Reddy said Virtusa has consistently been a strong supporter of MLRIT, aiding in placements and skill empowerment through COEs. MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, Director Shreya Reddy, Principal Dr. K Srinivas Rao, Dean IQAC Dr. V Radhika Devi, and others were present.