MLRIT signs MoU with SattvaQ IT Solutions for upskilling students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

The MoU was signed by MLRIT principal, Dr K Srinivas Rao and Saraswathi S of SattvaQ IT Solutions in the presence of MLRIT director, Anushreya Reddy.

Hyderabad: MLRIT on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SattvaQ IT Solutions for upskilling students in English communication skills. The MoU will also help students get Cambridge certification which is recognised globally.

The MoU was signed by MLRIT principal, Dr K Srinivas Rao and Saraswathi S of SattvaQ IT Solutions in the presence of MLRIT director, Anushreya Reddy.

MLRIT Secretary, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy expressed his happiness and said the move would improve career prospects of the students of the institution. Srinivas Rao opined that these kinds of MoUs were essential to enhance communication skills among the students. It would also pave the way to boost placements of the student community.

Radhika Devi, Head IQAC, Ch AchiReddy, Head of H&S; coordinators of the English department-Dr. Raghunath Rao, N Vishal, Dr. Aravind Kola also participated in the event.