Paradise adds two new dishes to its tantalising menu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:13 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Paradise biryani has added two new dishes – ‘Dakshin-e-Khaas Biryani’ and ‘Dakshin-e-Khaas Kebabs’ – to its menu.

According to a press release, ‘Dakshin-e-Khaas Biryani’ and ‘Kebabs’ will be available at all the Paradise outlets and channels – be it dine-in, delivery or takeaway. The new dishes have also been made available on Paradise biryani app.

The servings will be available as Royal (single serve) and Nizami (2 serve) sizes. The special ‘Dakshin-e-Khaas kebabs’, too, are rendered south Indian flavours.

On the launch of the new ‘Biryani’ and ‘Kebabs’, Gautam Gupta, CEO – Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd., said, “given that Hyderabad is highly cosmopolitan and attracts those in and around the southern States as well, we decided to add south Indian flavours to our range of Biryani and Kebabs.”