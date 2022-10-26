NISA under CV Anand bags prestigious Union Home Minister’s Trophy

Hyderabad: The National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), Hakimpet has bagged the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the Best Police Training Institution for Training of Gazetted Officers for the year 2020-21. This feat was achieved during the serving period of the current Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, who was the previous Director of the Academy during the year under contention.

NISA of the CISF is a premier national level central training institute imparting training in Industrial Security Management, Disaster Management and Aviation Security to officers of Central Industrial Security Force, sister organizations of CAPFs, state police organizations, foreign police organizations, civil servants and officers of public sector undertaking.

Ministry of Home Affairs conducts a national level screening of various central police training institutes and accordingly BPR&D conducts a survey for best police training institution for the year. After meticulous screening by a Committee constituted by BPR&D on various parameters, NISA was selected as best Training Institution for training of Officers for the year 2020-21.

As Anand could not attend the award function in BPR&D, Delhi, the DIG, NISA Srinivas Babu, received the trophy, citation and the Home Minister’s Disc from Amit Shah on his behalf and handed them over to him.

Anand said that during his tenure, the Academy was dedicated towards its mission of becoming a ‘centre of excellence’ in its letter and spirit. Several scientific methods were introduced in physical training, officer’s grooming and in the upkeep of their moral and motivation.

Training infrastructure was updated and equipment were modernized to ensure that the best of training facilities was provided to the officer trainees. Despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic, the officer trainees were given exposure in horse riding, rock-climbing and extensive jungle-warfare tactics for the first time ever.