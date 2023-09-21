Mob protests at Nagpur police station after man ends life over marital dispute

By PTI Published Date - 05:50 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Nagpur: A group of persons entered the premises of a police station in Nagpur with the body of a 27-year-old man who they claimed ended his life due to alleged harassment by his in-laws, officials said on Thursday.

Shantanu Walde, a transporter and son of a former corporator, had married two years ago but he and wife were witnessing marital issues for some time now, officials said.

As per protesters, Walde had gone to speak to his estranged wife at her place on September 18 but the latter’s kin filed a police complaint, after which he was allegedly tortured in custody.

“He ended his life and his kin and friends brought the corpse at Pachpaoli police station on Wednesday afternoon seeking justice since his father-in-law is posted here. We have submitted a report to Jaripatka police as the incident took place there,” the official added.