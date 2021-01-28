Mobile shop owner held for harassing woman in Hyderabad

The arrested person was Ashok Patel alias Ashwin Patel (35) from Vikas Nagar Colony in Dilsukhnagar.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested a mobile repair shop owner on charges of harassing a woman customer by creating her fake Facebook profile and posting derogatory content.

The arrested person was Ashok Patel alias Ashwin Patel (35) from Vikas Nagar Colony in Dilsukhnagar. According to the police, Patel, who runs a mobile repair shop in Jagdish Market at Abid Road, was approached by the woman to change the display of her tab in March last year.

“Seeking a few days to repair it, Patel asked the complainant to leave the gadget at his shop. After changing the display, he fraudulently opened it and copied her personal photos from the tab to his mobile phone,” an official said, adding that he then created a fake Facebook profile on her name and kept one of her photos as profile picture.

“He sent friend requests to many Facebook users from the same profile. Subsequently, he also stopped his business and did not return the mobile phones and other gadgets of several customers, including that of the complainant. He kept them at his house,” police said.

The woman was informed by one of her friends about the fake Facebook profile and she approached the Cybercrime police, who tracked down Patel and arrested him.

